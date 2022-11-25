Manish Sisodia alleges BJP conspiring to kill Kejriwal; Manoj Tiwari terms murder script "old one"

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Friday again alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was conspiring to kill Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and that he will submit a complaint regarding the same to the Election Commission. The Delhi Deputy Chief Minister also demanded that BJP's Manoj Tiwari be arrested for his "threat" against the AAP national convenor. "Manoj Tiwari has threatened Kejriwal, which makes it clear that BJP is conspiring to murder Arvind Kejriwal. The way Manoj Tiwari ji has spoken yesterday, it was an open threat that after failing to trap Kejriwal through various attempts has now come to the level of killing him. Manoj Tiwari is asserting for the sake of saying that he (Delhi CM) can be attacked by anyone, how did he know? This needs to be investigated hence will file a complaint with Election Commission and an FIR," Sisodia said addressing a press conference today.

Meanwhile, responding to Sisodia's allegations today, Tiwari, while addressing a press conference in the national capital, said that he had only "expressed his concern" for the safety of the Delhi Chief Minister. "I have only expressed my concern towards Kejriwal's safety. His MLAs are being beaten and one of the party's workers has died, the situation is of concern to me. This script of murder and threat to murder by AAP is an old one, only the year changes, their allegations remain same," Tiwari said displaying printouts of the previous similar allegations by the AAP.

In a tweet yesterday, the Delhi Deputy CM said that the BJP was scared of losing upcoming elections and hence was "conspiring to kill" CM Kejriwal through MP Manoj Tiwari and his "goons". "Due to the fear of defeat in Gujarat and MCD elections, BJP is planning to kill Arvind Kejriwal with their MP Manoj Tiwari openly asking his goons to attack Arvind ji. The AAP is not afraid of their petty politics, the public will answer for their hooliganism," Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.

Sisodia's tweets followed BJP MP Tiwari's tweets on the same day in which he said he was worried for the Delhi CM because of anger among AAP party workers regarding tickets for the elections and allegations of corruption.https://twitter.com/ManojTiwariMP/status/1595767151847170049 Meanwhile, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor also asked how Sisodia came with a fear of Arvind Kejriwal's killing right before every election.https://twitter.com/praveenskapoor/status/1595829770004369408

Praveen Shankar Kapoor further said, "Manish Sisodia ji, how much more will you lower the level of politics, your people are calling you a thief, a case of suspected suicide has also come to the fore, your MLAs are openly threatening the general public and now this tweet of yours seems to be your internal survey. AAP is losing not only in Gujarat, Himachal but also in Delhi. In a shocking incident, Aam Aadmi Party's trade wing secretary, Sandeep Bhardwaj, was found dead at his Rajouri Garden residence on Thursday.

Notably, Lietenant Governor VK Saxena took note of the tweets and statements by the Aam Aadmi Party leaders including the ones made by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia where he has alleged Bharatiya Janata Party of planning to kill CM Arvind Kejriwal, the Raj Niwas sources said. The sources said that the LG has taken note of Tweets and statements by AAP leaders, including Dy CM Manish Sisodia, and asked the Police Commissioner to ensure that such eventuality orchestrated, or otherwise, do not happen, to the farthest possible extent. (ANI)

