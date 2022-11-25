Left Menu

Govt to brief all parties on G20 presidency

India will assume the presidency of the G20 for one year from December 1. With the objective of securing global economic growth and prosperity, the country will chair over 200 meetings.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

By Payal Mehta As India assumes the presidency of the G20 next month, the government has called a meeting of heads of all political parties in the Rashtrapati Bhavan on December 5.

Sources told ANI that this meeting is going to take place at 5 pm on December 5 during which the government will brief political parties about India assuming the presidency of the G20. A letter of invitation has been sent to the presidents of all political parties to attend this particular meeting.

Sources further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Leader of House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi will be attending this meeting on behalf of the government. G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant is also expected to attend the meeting. During this meeting, a detailed presentation will be made for the political parties for the lead-up to the G20 presidency for India and what it means for the coming year, the sources confirmed.

India will assume the presidency of the G20 for one year from December 1. With the objective of securing global economic growth and prosperity, the country will chair over 200 meetings. As one of the biggest multilateral platforms commanding 85 per cent of the world's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and two-thirds of its population, the G20 wields significant influence, especially among the developed countries in North America and Europe. The Global South refers to the developing and less developed countries in Latin America, Asia, Africa and Oceania.

As India took over G20 Presidency for the year 2023 from Indonesia, all eyes are set on India as New Delhi would set the agenda that would create an environment of better cooperation between the global south and advanced nations as it stands non-partisan and enjoys the trust of both. The agenda will likely be cooperation for sustainable and equitable development for shared global peace and prosperity and capacity building to face emerging global challenges. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

