Left Menu

During SP's govt in Uttar Pradesh, criminals were 'mini chief ministers' in districts: Brajesh Pathak

The SP had fielded party chief Akhilesh Yadavs wife Dimple Yadav from the seat.During the SPs government, criminals enjoyed political patronage and used to raise slogans such as khali plot hamara hai, they had become mini chief ministers in every district, Pathak said.This time the people of Mainpuri are not going to vote for a family but for development being done by the BJP governments at the Center and in the state, he said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 26-11-2022 10:39 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 10:39 IST
During SP's govt in Uttar Pradesh, criminals were 'mini chief ministers' in districts: Brajesh Pathak
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has alleged that during the tenure of the previous Samajwadi Party government in the state, criminals were active as ''mini chief ministers'' in every district.

But as soon as the BJP came to power, action was taken against criminals, as a result of which they either landed behind bars or fled the state, said the BJP leader, who addressed meetings in Kusmara and Karhal while campaigning for the party's Mainpuri bypoll candidate Raghuraj Singh Shakya on Friday.

The poll to the Mainpuri parliamentary seat, which is slated for December 5, was necessitated following the death of Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. The SP had fielded party chief Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav from the seat.

During the SP's government, criminals enjoyed political patronage and used to raise slogans such as 'khali plot hamara hai', they had ''become mini chief ministers in every district'', Pathak said.

This time the people of Mainpuri are not going to vote for a family but for development being done by the BJP governments at the Center and in the state, he said. Pathak said that from Akhilesh Yadav to his entire family, they have to hold street meetings to seek votes from those whom they neglected during their rule.

It is clear from this that the SP has lost its foothold and today, the uncle and nephew may have united, but they cannot defeat the BJP, he said, apparently referring to Akhilesh Yadav's uncle and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

 Global
2
What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very different

What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very dif...

 Australia
3
Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 424 symptomatic, 1,436 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 24; China reports new daily record COVID cases, curbs tighten across country and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 424 symptomatic, 1,436 asymptomatic COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022