AAP became new hope of people: Kejriwal

In these 10 years, with the immense love of the public and efforts of the workers, the party created many histories in Indian politics, Kejriwal tweeted.Today, the Aam Aadmi Party has become the new hope of the people of the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2022 10:54 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 10:52 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File/Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Aam Aadmi Party, which marked its 10th foundation day on Saturday, scripted many histories in Indian politics with the love of the citizens.

The AAP was founded in November 26, 2012, by Kejriwal. He chose to float the party on this day as the Constitution of India was adopted on this day in 1949.

''Aam Aadmi Party was established 10 years ago on this day. In these 10 years, with the immense love of the public and efforts of the workers, the party created many histories in Indian politics,'' Kejriwal tweeted.

''Today, the Aam Aadmi Party has become the new hope of the people of the country. We are trustworthy,'' he added. PTI ABU HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

