Raj: 2 Cong leaders join BJP

Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee PCC member Jaideep Dudi and former BJP minister Rajkumar Rinwa joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in Churu district on Saturday. Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, Rinwa had joined the Congress in the presence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-11-2022 16:06 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 16:06 IST
  Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) member Jaideep Dudi and former BJP minister Rajkumar Rinwa joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in Churu district on Saturday. Both the leaders joined the party in the presence of BJP national general secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh and the state president Satish Poonia, a party spokesperson said here. Dudi is a former parliamentary secretary while Rinwa was a minister in the former BJP government led by Vasundhara Raje.

Rinwa was expelled by the party for turning rebel after being denied ticket by the party in 2018 Assembly elections. He unsuccessfully fought the elections as an independent candidate from Churu's Ratangarh seat. Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, Rinwa had joined the Congress in the presence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

