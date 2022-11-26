BJP led NDA will form board in Mara Autonomous District Council: Vanlalhmuaka

Mizoram BJP unit president Vanlalhmuaka on Saturday claimed that the BJP led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will form the board in Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC) in south Mizoram's Siaha district. The BJP president's announcement came a day after the Mizo National Front (MNF)-Congress coalition board in MADC headed by H Malvin of Congress as Chief Executive Member (CEM) was voted out in a no-confidence motion.

Three MNF members voted in favour of the no-confidence motion, Vanlalhmuaka claimed.

''We will stake claim to form the board in Mara council next week. We may form a complete BJP led board if the three MNF members are willing to join the party and if not we will form the NDA led board as MNF is also our ally at the Centre,'' Vanlalhmuaka told a news conference here. He claimed that two more MNF members will also join the proposed coalition board besides the three members, who voted in favour of the no confidence motion on Friday. ''Seat or portfolio sharing is being discussed between BJP and MNF members at the MADC headquarters in Siaha,'' he said.

MNF headed by Zoramthanga, which is now in power in Mizoram, is part of the NDA at the Centre. But in Mizoram the MNF and BJP have no tie-up. In the MADC polls held in May, the BJP had emerged the single largest party winning 12 out of 25 seats, while the MNF won 9 and Congress bagged 4.

After a political impasse for more than three weeks, Congress had tie-up with MNF and formed a coalition government on June 1.

Vanlalhmuaka said BJP had asked MNF to form a NDA board in the MADC after the results were announced but was declined by MNF leaders, including its president and chief minister Zoramthanga. ''We didn't offer anything. The MNF members left the coalition on their own. Initially, there were three but now two more members are willing to join the BJP-MNF coalition to form the board,'' he said. Despite repeated attempts, MNF leaders could not be contacted for comment.

Vanlalhmuaka said BJP will contest all the 40 seats in the the next assembly polls.

''We will go solo and contest all the 40 seats in the next assembly polls. We are making massive efforts to be at least part of the government if not form a complete BJP led government as the upcoming assembly polls may result in a hung assembly,'' Vanlalhmuaka told PTI.

