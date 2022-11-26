CPI MP calls govt decision to restrict time of pre-budget meeting arbitrary

CPI MP Binoy Viswam has written to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman calling the government's decision to limit the pre-budget consultation meeting with trade unions arbitrary.

The Rajya Sabha member said that he opposes the move of the government to restrict the meeting, to be held virtually to 75 minutes.

''This arbitrary move to call the meeting virtually, even after easing all Covid restrictions, must also be reconsidered,'' he said in the letter.

Meanwhile, a joint forum of ten central trade unions has decided to boycott the virtual pre-budget consultation with finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on November 28, demanding a physical meeting with reasonable time to speak.

Viswam in the letter mentioned that according to the labour ministry’s physical verification, there are 12 central trade unions in the country.

''Allotting mere 75 minutes for the whole meeting gives each trade unions less than five minutes or even less, if there are routine opening remarks. I wonder whether such a deplorable treatment would be accorded to industrial and corporate organisations such as CII or FICCI,'' he asked.

The Left MP also raised the fact that recent discussions of Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav with the Central Trade Unions ended without arriving at a consensus on any of the trade unions' demands.

''Therefore it is imperative that a meaningful discussion be held with the labour organisations to address the issues of labourers.

''Given the circumstances, I strongly urge you to allot reasonable time for the Trade Unions so that there can be an effective consultation on pressing issues. I also urge that the consultation meeting be held physically with the trade unions,'' he said.

As part of annual budget exercise, the finance minister holds meeting with various groups, representatives different sectors and industry, state ministers and labour unions to seek their suggestions and demands to be addressed in the annual budget.

Sitharaman this week held discussions with industry chamber heads and infrastructure experts about their expectations from the upcoming Budget. She also held meetings with union ministers and state finance ministers to seek their views on the budget.

The annual budget for 2023-24 is scheduled to be presented on February 1.

