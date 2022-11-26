Left Menu

Cong seeks high-level probe under CJ's supervision into "electoral scam" in Karnataka

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah demanded a high-level probe today after Election Commission of India on Friday ordered immediate suspension of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) special Commissioner S Rangappa and Bengaluru Urban District Deputy Commissioner K Srinivas.

The opposition Congress on Saturday sought a high-level probe into alleged electoral irregularities in Karnataka under the supervision of the state high court's chief justice. Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah demanded a high-level probe today after Election Commission of India on Friday ordered immediate suspension of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) special Commissioner S Rangappa and Bengaluru Urban District Deputy Commissioner K Srinivas.

The ECI also ordered suspension of three electoral officers of Shivajinagar, Mahadevpura and Chickpete Assembly constituencies and directed verification of electoral rolls in these three Assembly constituencies after a row over a private trust involved in alleged electoral roll manipulation. The leader of opposition in the state Assembly Siddaramaiah said that ECI took our complaint seriously, that was why it suspended two senior IAS Rangappa and Srinivas along with three electoral officers of Shivajinagar, Mahadevpura and Chickapete Assembly constituencies.

It prima facie proves and shows that malpractice has been done in Voter ID scam, he stated. "I thank the election commission for that", he added.

The Congress leader alleged that the kingpin in this voter ID tampering case is CM Basavaraja Bommai. "How come all this can happen without the knowledge of CM Basavaraj S Bommai?", he added.

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah further said, "I request ECI that all 28 constituencies of Bengaluru needed to be scrutinized." "Now the ruling BJP is saying that tampering was also done in my government, then they must conduct a judicial inquiry. There is no wrong, there is no complaint during our tenure", he added. (ANI)

