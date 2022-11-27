Senior RLD leader, former MLA join BJP in Meerut

Senior Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Chaudhary Yashveer Singh along with several others joined the BJP here on Sunday.

Singh, who was former regional chief of RLD, joined the saffron party in presence of BJP state president Bhupinder Singh Chaudhary.

Besides him, former RLD MLA Sudesh Sharma and other local leaders of the party also joined the BJP.

On the occasion, the UP BJP chief said the new joinings will strengthen the party and it would win Khatauli assembly seat in the region by a big margin.

Meanwhile, RLD Media Incharge Surendra Sharma said that those who could not face challenges in the present day politics are joining the BJP as they did not have courage to face the situation. The polling for the bypolls on Khatauli, Rampur assembly seats and Mainpuri parliamentary constituency will be held on December 5 while counting of votes will take place on December 8.

