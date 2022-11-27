Left Menu

Cong chief Kharge lambasts PM Modi; calls him 'chieftain of liars', sympathy seeker

Congress president Malikarjun Kharge on Sunday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a jhoothon ka sardar chieftain of liars, and said the latter tries to gain sympathy by calling himself poor and claiming that people abuse him.Addressing a public rally at Dediapada in tribal-dominated Narmada district of poll-bound Gujarat, Kharge said he himself comes from the poorest of the poor and untouchable caste.Modiji and Union Home Minister Amit Shah ask what Congress did in 70 years

PTI | Dediapada | Updated: 27-11-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 27-11-2022 18:07 IST
Cong chief Kharge lambasts PM Modi; calls him 'chieftain of liars', sympathy seeker
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress president Malikarjun Kharge on Sunday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a ''jhoothon ka sardar'' (chieftain of liars), and said the latter tries to gain sympathy by calling himself poor and claiming that people abuse him.

Addressing a public rally at Dediapada in tribal-dominated Narmada district of poll-bound Gujarat, Kharge said he himself comes from the ''poorest of the poor and untouchable caste''.

''Modiji and (Union Home Minister Amit) Shah ask what Congress did in 70 years? Had we not done anything in 70 years, you would not have got democracy. And people like you who always claim to be poor. I am also poor. I am from the poorest of the poor. I come from the untouchable caste. At least people drink your tea. People do not even drink my tea,'' he said.

''And then you say, I am poor, someone abused me, said something to me, asked what my status is. If you are trying to gain sympathy by saying such things, then (understand) people are now intelligent. They are not that foolish,'' he said.

Asserting that people will listen if you lie once or twice, Kharge asked the PM, ''How many times have you told a lie?'' He alleged Modi had indulged in telling ''lie after lie'' and was accusing the Congress of looting the country while himself standing with the rich.

''How many times have you told a lie? Lie after lie. He is a chieftain of liars. And on top of it he says, these Congress people looted the country. You are also looting the land of the poor, not giving land to the Adivasis. Who is destroying land, water and forest? You and the rich people with whom you stand, they are looting us,'' he alleged.

The Assembly polls in Gujarat will be held in two-phases - on December 1 and 5, while votes will be counted on December 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

 Global
2
New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a galaxy's inner ring

New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a gal...

 Global
3
This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

 Global
4
Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protostellar disk

Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protoste...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022