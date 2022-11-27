Eyeing assembly polls, BJP chief Nadda to launch ‘Jan Aakrosh Yatra' against Rajasthan govt on Dec 1

With an eye on assembly polls due next year in Rajasthan, BJP chief J P Nadda will on December 1 launch the party's 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra' in the Congress-ruled state to corner the Ashok Gehlot government on issues related to farmers and governance.

Nadda will flag off 51 Jan Aakrosh raths at Jaipur that will pass through all 200 assembly constituencies in the state, BJP state president Satish Poonia told reporters here.

The objective of the movement is to corner the state government on its fourth anniversary, he said.

The Congress-led Rajasthan government is completing four years on December 17.

The BJP also released a four-page 'Aarop Patra' in which the party highlighted various issues, including the law and order. On the first page of the document, the party highlighted the Kanhaiya Lal murder case of Udaipur. Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, was beheaded by two men in Udaipur over alleged insult of Prophet Muhammad in June this year.

Poonia said that the government is surviving on the mercy of assembly speaker C P Joshi who has not accepted the resignations of the Congress MLAs which were given on September 25 in protest against the party high command's alleged move to make Sachin Pilot the new chief minister when Gehlot was in the race for the post of Congress president.

Poonia also raised questions on the recent meeting of Joshi with Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra. “Participating in political activities despite sitting on a constitutional post certainly raises questions. I will ask the leader of opposition to look into the constitutional and legal aspects of this,” he said.

The Rajasthan BJP chief alleged that people of the state are fed up with the Congress rule due to its misgovernance and want a change in which the Jan Aakrosh movement will play a crucial role.

Congress had promised loan waiver for farmers but in the last four years of its rule, they have been in distress and some of them have also committed suicide, Poonia said, adding that lands of 9,000 farmers were attached by the Gehlot government.

''Law and order has deteriorated under the Congress rule and women are not safe. Even priests are being burnt alive,'' he said.

Each rath will have a box in which people can drop their complaints. Based on the complaints and feedback, the party will prepare its manifesto for the 2023 assembly elections, he said.

In addition, nearly 20,000 'nukkad nataks' will be performed, and public meetings in each constituency will be held by party leaders, he said. Reacting to the BJP's 'Jan Aakrosh' movement, Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra said 'Jan Aakrosh' or public resentment is against the Narendra Modi government which has made people's lives miserable. He said the Rajasthan government is being praised all over the country for its welfare schemes.

