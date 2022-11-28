PM hails growth in milk production in last 8 years
A vibrant dairy sector is also a great way to further strengthen our Nari Shakti. May the dairy sector grow even more in the coming times, the prime minister added.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed happiness over the growth in milk production in the last eight years, and said a vibrant dairy sector is also a great way to further strengthen our ''Nari Shakti (women power)''.
His remarks came in response to a tweet by Union minister for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying Parshottam Rupala, who said there had been a ''monumental growth'' in milk production in the last eight years.
''It increased 83 MT in just 8yrs under visionary leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi ji. Earlier in 63 yrs it increased only 121MT,'' he said. Tagging the minister's tweet, Modi said, ''This is particularly gladdening. A vibrant dairy sector is also a great way to further strengthen our Nari Shakti.'' ''May the dairy sector grow even more in the coming times,'' the prime minister added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nari Shakti
- Modi
- Narendra Modi
- PM Shri
- Shakti
- Parshottam Rupala
- Nari
- 121MT
ALSO READ
Today, world has greater expectations from G-20; relevance of our group has become more significant: PM Narendra Modi at G-20 summit. PTI MPB ZH AKJ ZH ZH
PM Narendra Modi arrives at venue to attend G20 summit in Bali
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Bali for G20 Summit and bilateral meetings with key world leaders.
NCW launches fourth phase of Digital Shakti campaign to skill women in cyberspace
National Commission for Women launches 4th phase of Digital Shakti with CyberPeace Foundation, Meta and Autobot Infosec