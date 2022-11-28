Left Menu

Kremlin: We welcome Vatican offer to mediate but Ukraine's stance prevents it

Last month, he for the first time directly implored Putin to stop the "spiral of violence and death" in Ukraine.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-11-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 16:08 IST
Kremlin: We welcome Vatican offer to mediate but Ukraine's stance prevents it
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Kremlin said on Monday that it welcomed a Vatican offer to provide a negotiating platform to resolve the Ukraine conflict, but that Kyiv's position made this impossible.

"Of course, we welcome such political will, but given the de facto and de jure situation that we now have on the Ukrainian side, such platforms cannot be in demand," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. Pope Francis reiterated 10 days ago that the Vatican was ready to do anything possible to mediate and put an end to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, in an interview with the Italian daily La Stampa.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine over nine months ago, several countries including Turkey, Israel and China have been touted as potential mediators in the conflict. Russia has accused Ukraine of shutting down the prospect of talks by ruling out engagement with President Vladimir Putin, but Kyiv has balked at the idea of ceding any territory seized in what it and the West see as an imperial-style land grab.

Pope Francis frequently mentions Ukraine in his public appearances and has warned several times that the crisis risks triggering the use of nuclear weapons with uncontrollable global consequences. Last month, he for the first time directly

implored Putin to stop the "spiral of violence and death" in Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer drug; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer dru...

 Global
2
BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharmacists association; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharma...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash satellite costs

Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022