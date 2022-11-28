Left Menu

Three Meghalaya MLAs submit resignation to speaker

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 28-11-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 17:52 IST
Three Meghalaya MLAs submit resignation to speaker
  • Country:
  • India

Two MLAs of the ruling NPP in Meghalaya and one of the opposition TMC resigned from the Assembly on Monday, dealing a blow to the two parties.

NPP legislators -- Ferlin Sangma, Benedic Marak – and TMC's HM Shangpliang submitted their resignations to Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh during the day, Assembly commissioner and secretary Andrew Simons told PTI.

They have also quit the membership of their respective parties, sources said.

Speculation is rife that the leaders may next month join the BJP, an ally in the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance.

Welcoming the move, a senior BJP leader, who did not wish to be named, said, ''They have realised that the BJP is the only party that is focussed on the overall development of the state.'' Elections are scheduled to be held in Meghalaya early next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer drug; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer dru...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharmacists association; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharma...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash satellite costs

Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022