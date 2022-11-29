White House: U.S. supports Chinese people's right to peaceful protest
The White House on Monday said it supported the Chinese people's right to peacefully protest against COVID-19 lockdowns and it did not see supply chain impacts from the demonstrations. "People should be allowed ... "The White House supports the right of peaceful protest." Kirby also said the United States had not received any requests from China for COVID-19 vaccines.
