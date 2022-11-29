Left Menu

White House: U.S. supports Chinese people's right to peaceful protest

The White House on Monday said it supported the Chinese people's right to peacefully protest against COVID-19 lockdowns and it did not see supply chain impacts from the demonstrations. "People should be allowed ... "The White House supports the right of peaceful protest." Kirby also said the United States had not received any requests from China for COVID-19 vaccines.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-11-2022 01:49 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 01:49 IST
White House: U.S. supports Chinese people's right to peaceful protest
  • Country:
  • United States

The White House on Monday said it supported the Chinese people's right to peacefully protest against COVID-19 lockdowns and it did not see supply chain impacts from the demonstrations.

"People should be allowed ... the right to assemble and to peacefully protest policies or laws or dictates ... that they take issue with," White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters. "The White House supports the right of peaceful protest."

Kirby also said the United States had not received any requests from China for COVID-19 vaccines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

 India
2
Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mother helps in murder

Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mot...

 India
3
2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

 India
4
Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

 Albania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022