Left Menu

Last day of campaigning for 1st phase of Gujarat Assembly polls

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 29-11-2022 09:05 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 09:05 IST
Last day of campaigning for 1st phase of Gujarat Assembly polls
  • Country:
  • India

The campaigning for the first phase of elections in 89 out of the total 182 seats in Gujarat will end on Tuesday.

Elections for the first phase will be held on December 1.

Voting for the remaining 93 seats will be held on December 5. Bharatiya Janata Party president J P Nadda and Union minister Smriti Irani will on Tuesday campaign in Bhavnagar and Gandhidham (Kutch district), respectively, for the BJP candidates contesting in the first phase. Among notable candidates in the first phase is Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) chief ministerial face Isudan Gadhvi, who is contesting from Khambhalia seat in Devbhumi Dwarka district.

Former Gujarat minister Parshottam Solanki, six-time MLA Kunwarji Bavaliya, Morbi 'hero' Kantilal Amrutiya, Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba and Gujarat AAP president Gopal Italia are also among the prominent candidates in the fray for the first phase of the state Assembly elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Nadda and other BJP leaders have already held rallies to garner support for their party nominees contesting in the first phase.

AAP's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also extensively campaigned for his party candidates and made a slew of promises to the people of Gujarat, if his party is voted to power in the state, governed by the BJP for last 27 years.

From the Congress, its president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot have been among the prominent campaigners for their party nominees.

On Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also campaign in the state for the BJP candidates contesting in the second phase of polls on December 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mother helps in murder

Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mot...

 India
2
Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

 India
3
2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

 India
4
Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

 Albania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022