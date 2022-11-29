Left Menu

RWAs will be granted status of 'mini councillors' if AAP comes to power in MCD: Kejriwal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2022 16:50 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 16:27 IST
RWAs will be granted status of 'mini councillors' if AAP comes to power in MCD: Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) comes to power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), resident welfare associations will be ''empowered'' and granted status of ''mini councillors''.

Addressing a press conference just few days ahead of the civic polls, he said the idea behind this vision is to ''make people the owners of Delhi ('janta ko Dilli ka malik banana hai')''.

''Today, we want to tell that if the AAP comes to power in the MCD after the municipal polls, we are going to really empower RWAs. We will give them political and financial powers,'' said Kejriwal, who is also AAP's national convener.

RWAs in Delhi will be granted status of ''mini councillors'', the chief minister said.

The civic polls, spanning 250 wards, are due on December 4, largely being seen as a contest among the AAP, BJP and the Congress.

Both AAP and BJP have exuded confidence that they will emerge victorious in the polls. Votes will be counted on December 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mother helps in murder

Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mot...

 India
2
Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

 India
3
2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

 India
4
Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

 Albania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022