Education effective in checking population rise, says AIUDF MLA

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) general secretary and MLA Rafiqul Islam on Tuesday said that his party is not against any population control policy, and if people are educated and greater awareness is created, then population would be controlled automatically. The AIUDF MLA said, "If you want to control the population in the country, the government should take initiatives such as education of people, creating awareness and providing good facilities. If you provide facilities to people, bring the backward class people (Adivasis, Minorities) forward, provide good education and health facilities, give them their rights, then population will be controlled."

The AIUDF leader said, "We are not against any population control policy. If the population is rising, then it should be controlled and we also want this." He said there are many communities in the country which have more children because they lack education and awareness.

He said that the BJP talks about hatred and such remarks are not helpful in controlling population. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)