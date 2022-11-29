Left Menu

Religious politics has deeply harmed India, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

Democratic Azad Party chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday said politics based on religion has deeply harmed the country and asked the voters to check the track record of every candidate and his party before casting their ballots to defeat the divisive elements.He termed the prevailing trend of infusing religious divide for political gains by some parties as unfortunate and challenged them to debate with him on developmental issues.Religious politics has deeply harmed our country and people have suffered with no progressive roadmap available ahead, Azad said addressing a public meeting at Kastigarh in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-11-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 20:05 IST
Religious politics has deeply harmed India, says Ghulam Nabi Azad
  • Country:
  • India

Democratic Azad Party chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday said politics based on religion has ''deeply harmed'' the country and asked the voters to check the track record of every candidate and his party before casting their ballots to defeat the ''divisive'' elements.

He termed the prevailing trend of infusing religious divide for political gains by some parties as “unfortunate” and challenged them to debate with him on developmental issues.

''Religious politics has deeply harmed our country and people have suffered with no progressive roadmap available ahead,'' Azad said addressing a public meeting at Kastigarh in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir. Asking the people to reject divisive politics, he said they should vote for candidates and parties on the basis of development.

''They (voters) must check the track record of every candidate and his party before casting the ballot. That is the only way to defeat the divisive designs,” he said, adding that in the contemporary world, religious politics has no space. Without identifying any political party, the Democratic Azad Party (DAP) leader said attempts are also being made in Jammu and Kashmir to divide the people on religious lines.

“It is unfortunate some political parties are trying to divide the people on religious grounds to secure their political interests. Instead they shall focus on developmental issues, and create job avenues for our youth. But they know they cannot deliver so they adopt the communal strategy to gain power,” he said.

Azad reminded the people of his tenure as the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir for two-and-a-half years and termed it ''golden developmental era'' of the erstwhile state. “The Chenab Valley was overlooked by successive regimes and no real development had taken place. When I became the chief minister, I built roads, schools, and hospitals for the Chenab Valley. Even a university was established when even schools were unavailable for basic education in this landlocked region,” he said. “The people of Jammu and Kashmir and Chenab Valley in particular must reject the divisive agenda and join the DAP to ensure peace, harmony and development of the Union territory,” he added. The Chenab Valley is a river valley formed by the Chenab River. The term is also used collectively for Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts of the Jammu Division. PTI TAS SRY SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mother helps in murder

Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mot...

 India
2
Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

 India
3
2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

 India
4
Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

 Albania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022