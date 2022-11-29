Left Menu

Ambedkar asks Uddhav-led Sena to clarify stand on alliance with MVA

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi VBA leader Prakash Ambedkar on Tuesday asked the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena to clarify whether there would be an alliance between the VBA and Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-11-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 20:06 IST
Ambedkar asks Uddhav-led Sena to clarify stand on alliance with MVA
  • Country:
  • India

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar on Tuesday asked the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena to clarify whether there would be an alliance between the VBA and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena is in talks with the VBA for a tie-up, but the former is already a constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition which includes the Nationalist Congress Party and Congress.

“We want Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena to clarify whether there will be an alliance of the MVA and VBA for future elections, or whether VBA and Sena will have a separate political alliance. Our earlier talks took place on a positive note, and now we have come to a stage where the VBA is keen on finding out the Sena's outlook towards us,” Ambedkar's outfit said in a statement.

“VBA leaders and Subhash Desai of the Shiv Sena have held two rounds of meetings so far and both sides are positive on forming an alliance ahead of elections,” it added. Prakash Ambedkar is the grandson of late Dr B R Ambedkar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mother helps in murder

Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mot...

 India
2
Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

 India
3
2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

 India
4
Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

 Albania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022