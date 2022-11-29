Left Menu

Religious conversions taking place at great speed in Bihar: Giriraj

PTI | Patna | Updated: 29-11-2022 22:19 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 22:19 IST
Union minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday claimed religious conversions were taking place at a great speed in Bihar with the Mahagathbandhan government ''concerned only about its Muslim vote bank''.

The firebrand BJP leader also reiterated that there was a need for a strong anti-conversion law, and sneered at Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi whom he accused of ''trying to unite Hindu haters''.

''I wonder who will think of Hindus in Bihar where the ruling Mahagathbandhan is concerned only with its own Muslim vote bank and turning a blind eye to proselytisations which are taking place at a great speed,'' Singh told reporters.

''The situation in Seemanchal region (bordering Nepal and West Bengal) has become so serious that a visit to those districts makes one wonder if one has entered Bangladesh,'' he alleged.

Singh alleged that even in other districts of Bihar, including his own constituency of Begusarai, Christian missionaries were carrying out religious conversions.

Only a law that prohibits conversion through intimidation or enticement can stem the tide, he said.

Asked about the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Gandhi, Singh snapped, ''He is the son of a king. Who am I to say anything about him?'' The BJP leader, however, hastened to add, ''Is he uniting Bharat or bringing together the 'tukde-tukde' gang and Christian priests full of hatred for Hindus.'' Indirectly referring to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's controversial remark that the Congress leader resembled Saddam Hussain, Singh asked mischievously, ''Who else does the pepper and salt beard remind people of?'' PTI NAC SOM SOM

