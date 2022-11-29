Left Menu

Pelosi on rail agreement: We must avoid a strike

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the railroad agreement would be put up for a vote in the House of Representatives on Wednesday morning and that it was crucial to avoid a rail strike. "It's not everything I would like to see.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-11-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 22:37 IST
Pelosi on rail agreement: We must avoid a strike
  • Country:
  • United States

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the railroad agreement would be put up for a vote in the House of Representatives on Wednesday morning and that it was crucial to avoid a rail strike.

"It's not everything I would like to see. I think that we should have paid sick leave - every country, every developed country in the world has it. We don't," Pelosi said after a meeting at the White House. "But nonetheless, we have an improved situation. I don't like going against the ability of unions to strike. But weighing the equities, we must avoid a strike."

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said he and Republican leader Mitch McConnell agreed to take up the legislation as soon as possible.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mother helps in murder

Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mot...

 India
2
Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

 India
3
2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

 India
4
Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

 Albania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022