Pelosi on rail agreement: We must avoid a strike

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the railroad agreement would be put up for a vote in the House of Representatives on Wednesday morning and that it was crucial to avoid a rail strike.

"It's not everything I would like to see. I think that we should have paid sick leave - every country, every developed country in the world has it. We don't," Pelosi said after a meeting at the White House. "But nonetheless, we have an improved situation. I don't like going against the ability of unions to strike. But weighing the equities, we must avoid a strike."

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said he and Republican leader Mitch McConnell agreed to take up the legislation as soon as possible.

