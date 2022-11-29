Rane accuses Uddhav of betraying Hindutva by joining hands with Cong, NCP

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-11-2022 22:52 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 22:52 IST
Union minister Narayan Rane on Tuesday accused Uddhav Thackeray, who heads a faction of the Shiv Sena, of betraying Hindutva.

The BJP MP who is Thackeray's bête noire also targeted his son Aaditya Thackeray for joining Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra.

Rahul Gandhi's adverse remarks on Savarkar had triggered a political controversy leading to unease in the ties between the Congress and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena which are allies in Maharashtra.

“Does Uddhav Thackeray have the same respect for Savarkar which Balasaheb had? The one who spoke against Savarkar (Gandhi)...Rahul Gandhi came to Maharashtra, hugged Aaditya Thackeray and left (the state),” Rane said.

He also targeted Uddhav for aligning with the Nationalist Congress Party and Congress in 2019 which led to the formation of Maha Vikas Aghadi. “Uddhav Thackeray, who abandoned the agenda of Hindutva and aligned with the NCP and Congress to become chief minister should not utter the word Hindutva. He betrayed Hindutva,” said Rane.

Rane, who started his political career as a Shiv Sena leader, later joined the Congress before quitting that party and joining the BJP.

