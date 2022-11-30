Left Menu

Odisha bypoll: Patnaik to hit campaign trail in Padampur on December 2

The BJD president had extensively campaigned for his party before 2019 Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.Notably, Union minister and opposition BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan had been electioneering for saffron camp candidate Pradip Putrohit across the length and breadth of the constituency.Three other central ministers, Narendra Singh Tomar, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Bisheswar Tudu, have also canvassed for Purohit over the past two weeks.By-election to Padampur was necessitated by the demise of BJD MLA Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha on October 3.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-11-2022 12:14 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 12:12 IST
Odisha bypoll: Patnaik to hit campaign trail in Padampur on December 2
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Adding momentum to BJD's campaign for bypoll to Padampur assembly segment, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will be canvassing for party candidate Barsha Singh Bariha on December 2, sources in the state's ruling camp said.

BJD vice-president Prasanna Acharya said Patnaik's campaign schedule has almost been finalised.

The party's sources said that the BJD supremo is likely to address public meeting, interact with voters and hold road shows in three places – Padampur town, Paikmal and Jharbandh This will be Patnaik's first election campaign post COVID-19, they said.

His visit to the bypoll-bound constituency assumes significance after the BJD's loss in Dhamnagar bypoll. The BJD president had extensively campaigned for his party before 2019 Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.

Notably, Union minister and opposition BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan had been electioneering for saffron camp candidate Pradip Putrohit across the length and breadth of the constituency.

Three other central ministers, Narendra Singh Tomar, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Bisheswar Tudu, have also canvassed for Purohit over the past two weeks.

By-election to Padampur was necessitated by the demise of BJD MLA Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha on October 3. The party has filed the late lawmaker's daughter from the seat.

Ten candidates are in the fray, including Satya Bhusan Sahu of the Congress.

Odisha Congress president Sarat Pattnayak and AICC general secretary and Odisha in-charge A Chella Kumar had been campaigning for Sahu in the bypoll-bound constituency.

Voting for the byelection will be held on December 5, and results will be declared three days later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai shares plunge 10% in Tokyo after report of death in Alzheimer's trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China to ramp up COVID vaccinations for its elderly and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022