Left Menu

Israel's Ben-Gvir squabbles with military chief about ethics

On Friday, his Likud party said it had reached agreements on cabinet posts with the Jewish Power after a Nov. 1 saw the joint list of far-right factions soar to third place in parliament. The ascent of Ben-Gvir, a West Bank settler whose record includes 2007 convictions for incitement against Arabs and support for a Jewish militant group on the Israeli and U.S. terrorist watchlists, has stirred concern at home and abroad.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 30-11-2022 16:40 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 16:22 IST
Israel's Ben-Gvir squabbles with military chief about ethics
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

An Israeli far-right politician set to take a key security post in Benjamin Netanyahu's emerging government traded barbs on Wednesday with the military chief over the jailing of a soldier who had taunted leftist activists in the occupied West Bank. Ultra-nationalist Jewish Power leader Itamar Ben-Gvir criticized the 10-day confinement handed down to a soldier who was filmed on Friday warning pro-Palestinian activists in the flashpoint city of Hebron: "Ben-Gvir will sort this place out."

Ben-Gvir, to whom Netanyahu has promised the post of national security minister, with expanded powers over police in the West Bank, said on Twitter on Monday that the sentence was too harsh and weakened soldiers' resolve. He also appeared in a video together with the soldier's father on Tuesday, demanding that the army review the punishment and drawing apparent criticism from Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi.

"We will not allow intervention by any politician, left or right, in commanders' decisions, nor use of the military to promote a political agenda," Kohavi told the soldier's battalion and brigade commanders in a telephone call, the military said on Twitter. In his turn, Ben-Gvir, also on Twitter, accused Kohavi of making inappropriate political statements and said he had no intention of intervening in the commanders' punitive measures but demanded a change in policy.

Netanyahu called on Twitter for Israel's conscript military to be "left out of any political argument". On Friday, his Likud party said it had reached agreements on cabinet posts with the Jewish Power after a Nov. 1 saw the joint list of far-right factions soar to third place in parliament.

The ascent of Ben-Gvir, a West Bank settler whose record includes 2007 convictions for incitement against Arabs and support for a Jewish militant group on the Israeli and U.S. terrorist watchlists, has stirred concern at home and abroad. Ben-Gvir, a lawyer, says his positions have become more moderate. They include expulsion for those he deems terrorists or traitors - rather than all Arabs - and looser open-fire regulations for troops facing Palestinian unrest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai shares plunge 10% in Tokyo after report of death in Alzheimer's trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China to ramp up COVID vaccinations for its elderly and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022