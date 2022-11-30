SAD chief Badal reconstitutes core committee, sets up advisory board

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday announced reconstitution of the party's core committee, inducting 12 more leaders as he sought to give due representation to all sections of the society in his party.

However, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has not given any position to Dakha MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali who had sought the implementation of the recommendations of the Jhundan panel, formed to analyse the reasons for party's drubbing in the 2022 Punjab assembly polls, and had even spoken about change in the party leadership.

The SAD also announced the setting up of its advisory board and designated party patriarch and five-time Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal as its chief patron.

The move came almost four months after the SAD had dissolved its organizational structure in pursuance of the recommendations of a committee formed to analyse the reasons for the party's humiliating defeat in the 2022 Punjab assembly polls.

In its new core committee, which is the party's highest decision making body, the SAD has made the presidents of the Youth Akali Dal and the Istri Akali Dal (women's wing) ex-officio members of the core committee to bring in more cohesion in decision making.

New entrants in the core committee include former minister Anil Joshi and former MLA N K Sharma, besides MLA Sukhwinder Sukhi and ex-MLA Pawan Kumar Tinu, said the party in a statement. Backward classes leader Sunita Chaudhary has also been inducted into the core committee. The core committee members are: SAD chief, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chief, senior leaders Balwinder Singh Bhundar, Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Prem Singh Chandumajra, Gulzar Singh Ranike, Sikandar Singh Maluka, Anil Joshi and Janmeja Singh Sekhon, The other members of the committee are Daljit Singh Cheema, Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, Bikram Singh Majithia, Surjit Singh Rakhra, Hira Singh Gabria, N K Sharma, Iqbal Singh Jhundan, Sukhwinder Sukhi, Gurpartap Singh Wadala, Pawan Kumar Tinu, Virsa Singh Valtoha, Gurbachan Singh Babbehali, Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal, Sunita Chaudhary and presidents of Youth Akali Dal and Istri Akali Dal. The SAD has for the first time also created an advisory board to the party chief. Members of the advisory board are Charanjit Singh Atwal, Kirpal Singh Badungar, Bibi Upinderjit Kaur, Baldev Singh Mann, Madan Mohal Mittal, Parkash Chand Garg, Vir Singh Lapoke, Varinder Singh Bajwa and Jarnail Singh Wahid.

Senior leader Ranjit Singh Brahmpura has been designated as patron of the party. Paramjit Singh Sarna and Naresh Gujral have been nominated as special invitees to the core committee, said the statement.

