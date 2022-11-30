Bengal Assembly adjourned sine die

The winter session of the West Bengal Assembly was adjourned sine die on Wednesday as Speaker Bimab Bandopadhyay urged all legislators to maintain the sanctity of the House.

Wrapping up the vote of thanks discussion before adjournment of the House sine die, Bandyopadhyay said MLAs must exercise restraint in the use of words.

''The Opposition and ruling parties must equally cooperate to ensure smooth functioning of the House. There should not be competitive use of abusive words. Many students attended the winter session in visitors' gallery. What would they think of people's representatives if MLAs don't conduct themselves appropriately? However, by and large I am happy that both sides followed House decorum,'' he said.

Bandyopadhyay was apparently alluding to the war of words between treasury and opposition benches during the winter session on issues ranging from demand for debates on the school jobs scam, controversial remarks by state ministers on President and Prime Minister.

He had ordered expunging of certain remarks made by both sides from House records. ''I am not saying there won't be heated exchanges and debates in the assembly. That is the characteristic of the House. But we shouldn't use certain words within the hallowed precincts of the House. This does not add to the glory of the legislature,'' he said.

He said the assembly will conduct orientation course for newly elected legislators of all parties before the next session.

He informed the House that the BJP was allowed to raise 126 supplementary motions against 68 of the TMC.

''I believe in giving more space to the Opposition, to make the ruling party hear their views. This is the hallmark of any parliamentary democracy,'' he said.

In his vote of thanks address, TMC legislature party leader Sobhandeb Chatterjee thanked BJP for ''responding positively'' to a motion on sending an all-party delegation to Delhi for proper implementation of projects to stop riverbank erosion in Murshidabad and Nadia districts and implementation of 'Ghatal masterplan' to stop recurrent flooding of the town in monsoon.

''As suggested by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, we tabled a motion that an all-party team, consisting of both TMC and BJP MLAs, be sent to Delhi on the riverbank erosion and flooding issues.

''I thank BJP chief whip Manoj Tigga for responding positively to the motion and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari for not opposing it. However, some media reports today claimed that there are second thoughts in the saffron camp on the issue, even though none of the BJP legislators indicated anything about it in the House yesterday. I hope we will be able to make a joint representation to the Centre for the interest of the state,'' he said.

Tigga, who was seated on the front bench of the Opposition, did not react to Chatterjee's comments.

Later, he thanked Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay and Deputy Speaker Asish Banerjee for conducting the House peacefully in the winter session.

The winter session of the assembly was held from November 18 to November 30.

Eight bills were passed during the session, including the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill and Private Fisheries Protection (Repealing) Bill.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)