Left Menu

BJP MLAs duck assembly trip to Alipore jail museum

We cannot be part of such a visit. Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim said he had requested BJP chief whip Manoj Tigga to join the tour, but it was unfortunate that the opposition MLAs did not turn up.We had invited BJP MLAs to be part of the all-party team of MLAs who will visit the museum after the adjournment of the winter session.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-11-2022 23:23 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 23:23 IST
BJP MLAs duck assembly trip to Alipore jail museum
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MLAs on Friday gave a miss to an assembly trip to the Alipore Jail Museum in Kolkata, alleging that it was built in a heritage property flouting several norms.

The tour to the recently-opened museum at the heritage Alipore Central Correctional Home was led by Speaker Biman Banerjee after the House was adjourned sine die.

BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh told PTI that MLAs of his party did not go to the museum as a part of the trip.

The 112-year-old high-security prison, where freedom fighters such as Jawaharlal Nehru, Sri Aurobindo and Bidhan Chandra Roy interned while several others went to the gallows, was turned into a museum dedicated to the country's freedom struggle on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day. It was inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in September.

The prison, located at a stone's throw distance from Banerjee's residence in south Kolkata, was shut in 2019 over security reasons and all the inmates were transferred to a new correctional home in Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari told reporters on Tuesday, ''The correctional home, which is a heritage building, has been converted into a museum flouting norms. The issue is pending before the court. We cannot be part of such a visit.'' Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim said he had requested BJP chief whip Manoj Tigga to join the tour, but it was unfortunate that the opposition MLAs did not turn up.

''We had invited BJP MLAs to be part of the all-party team of MLAs who will visit the museum after the adjournment of the winter session. The speaker had requested them. If they refuse to accompany us, it is unfortunate,'' he said.

''There should be no ego in such things. Had we gone together, it would have set a good precedent,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
3
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India
4
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes Alberta, Canada -EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes Alberta, Canada -EMSC

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022