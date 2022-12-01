Left Menu

Nadda to visit Jaipur today, flag off BJP's Jan Aakrosh Yatra

Ahead of Rajasthan assembly polls, State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Satish Poonia on Sunday announced that BJP will start the Jan Aakrosh Yatra in the state on December 1.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda will be going to Jaipur on Thursday to flag off the party's Jan Aakrosh Yatra. According to party sources, Nadda will also address a public meeting at Dussehra Maidan in Jaipur. He is expected to reach the pink city by 11 am today. He will address the meeting at Dussehra Maidan around 12 noon.

Ahead of Rajasthan assembly polls, State BJP chief Satish Poonia on Sunday announced that BJP will start the Jan Aakrosh Yatra in the state on December 1. Nadda will flag off more than 50 chariots which will mark the beginning of the journey, he informed.

From December 4 to 14, BJP will move from village to village and will carry a complaint box where people can put in their complaints. Jan Aakrosh Sabha will be held in all assembly constituencies between December 14-20."BJP National President JP Nadda will start the Jan Aakrosh Yatra in the state on Dec 1. He will flag off more than 50 chariots which will mark the beginning of the journey," Poonia said in a press conference on in Jaipur in Rajasthan.

From Dec 4-14 they will move from village to village and will carry a complaint box where people can put in their complaints. Jan Aakrosh Sabha will be held in all assembly constituencies between December 14-20. The BJP's yatra comes ahead of the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly elections which will likely take place around December next year. The election will choose the representatives of all the 200 seats in the state's Legislative Assembly. (ANI)

