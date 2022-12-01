Lavrov says U.S. poses existential threat to Russia from Ukraine
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-12-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 15:52 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that the United States had created an "existential" threat to Russia from Ukraine.
Lavrov was speaking at a news conference where he also accused the United States and NATO of being direct participants in the Ukraine war.
He said Russia had never walked away from contacts with the United States but that it had not heard any "substantive ideas" from its U.S. counterparts.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NATO
- Ukraine
- United States
- U.S.
- United
- Sergei Lavrov
- Russian
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kevin McCarthy faces high-wire act as Republicans close in on U.S. House majority
U.S. judge rules COVID-era border expulsion order unlawful
Trump launches 2024 U.S. presidential run, getting jump on rivals
Republicans on verge of U.S. House majority in midterm elections
EXPLAINER-What legal problems does U.S. presidential candidate Trump face?