Modi govt did not oblige people by giving free COVID-19 vaccines: Khachariyawas

The Modi government did not oblige people by providing free COVID-19 vaccines for it was its duty, food and civil supplies minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said on Thursday.

He further said the BJP government has made people's lives miserable by imposing taxes on items like flour and clothes.

Criticising BJP president JP Nadda over his remark that the Modi government gave free COVID-19 vaccine to people, he said, ''Nadda said that Modi gave free vaccines to people. The government did not oblige people by doing so, it was the duty of the government. They had to give free vaccines under pressure from Congress.'' Jawaharlal Nehru started giving free vaccines to the countrymen, he added. Khachariyawas said Nadda's public meeting in Jaipur has failed.

''Nadda should have spoken about the taxes which have been imposed on items like flour, clothes, shoes, paratha etc. It has made the lives of people miserable. The inflation is skyrocketing but the government instead of providing relief to people has imposed new taxes,'' he said.

''The public meeting of Nadda was a failure. Chairs in the meeting were empty and even their workers did not reach the venue,'' he said.

He said people are ready to give a befitting reply on inflation, unemployment and other issues to BJP in the elections. Nadda addressed a public meeting and launched a 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra' to target the Congress government in Rajasthan on the completion of its four years. The Ashok Gehlot-led government will complete four years on December 17.

