Former Goa Cong chief decries delay in decision on disqualification petition against 8 MLAs

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 01-12-2022 19:10 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 19:10 IST
Former Goa Cong chief decries delay in decision on disqualification petition against 8 MLAs
Former Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar on Thursday urged Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar to expedite the disqualification petition against eight party MLAs who had crossed over to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Chodankar had filed the disqualification petition on November 11.

Chodankar, in his fresh petition, said he had not got any intimation on further course of action in the matter, adding ''there has been no meaningful progress in the matter and the adjudication in the matter is being unreasonably delayed''.

As per his petition, the MLAs face disqualification under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution but are getting ''undue and undeserving advantage of continuing as Members of the Legislative Assembly on account of the delay''.

He also cited a Supreme Court verdict, which had mentioned three-months as the outer limit for a decision on such petitions filed before the speaker.

''The delay in deciding the disqualification proceedings is against the very object of Tenth Schedule of the Constitution of India,'' he added.

Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar was not available for comments.

