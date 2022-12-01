Left Menu

PM Modi's convoy stops to make way for ambulance in Ahmedabad during longest roadshow

The roadshow, which will cover a distance of 50 km, started from the Naroda Gam and will end at Gandhinagar South constituency.

ANI | Updated: 01-12-2022 19:43 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 19:43 IST

Visuals from PM Modi's roadshow in Ahmedabad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped his convoy to give way to an ambulance during his massive roadshow in Ahmedabad on Thursday. The roadshow, which will cover a distance of 50 km, started from the Naroda Gam and will end at Gandhinagar South constituency.

It is not the first time that Prime Minister Modi stopped his convoy to facilitate the movement of an ambulance. Last month, during his visit to Himachal Pradesh for campaigning for assembly polls, PM Modi stopped his convoy to give way to an ambulance in Chambi. He was returning from the venue of a rally in Kangra district of the state.

During his visit to Gujarat visit on September 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy made way for an ambulance in Ahmedabad. The convoy, on its way to Gandhinagar from Ahmedabad, stopped in alignment on one side of the road for easy passage of the ambulance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a massive roadshow in Ahmedabad as part of campaigning for the Gujarat assembly polls. People flocked on both sides of the streets through which the Prime Minister's convoy passed. People showered flowers on his convoy. The crowd carrying his posters was chanting "Modi...Modi.." The Prime Minister was also seen greeting people and waving his hands.

PM Modi returned to the Gujarat election campaign trail after a gap of two days. His three-hour-long mega roadshow will span 16 assembly constituencies which will go to the polls in the second phase of assembly elections on December 5. The first phase of assembly polls was held on Thursday. PM Modi is scheduled to make at least 35 stops at the memorials of prominent personalities including Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose during the roadshow.

The constituencies through which the roadshow will cross include Thakkarbapanagar, Bapunagar, Nikol, Amraiwadi, Maninagar, Danilimbda, Jamalpur Khadia, Elisbridge, Vejalpur, Ghatlodia, Naranpur and Sabarmati. Narendra Modi served as Gujarat's longest-serving chief minister from 2001 to 2014.

In the 2017 Gujarat polls, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) won 99 of 182 seats. The BJP has been in power for the last 27 years and is seeking to create a new record in terms of seats won in this election. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

