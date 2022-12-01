Left Menu

Gujarat: Lone voter from polling booth in Gir forest casts vote

The Election Commission EC had set up a polling booth at Banej village located inside Gir forest so that the only voter there can exercise his franchise. Even in the past, polling booths used to be set up during every Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, and Bharatdas Bapu, who was the priest prior to him, used to vote.

A polling booth located in a remote forest area of Gir Somnath district in Gujarat recorded 100 per cent voting after its lone voter cast his vote on Thursday in the first phase of the state Assembly elections.

The area is part of Una Assembly constituency, which went to polls on Thursday along with 88 other seats in the state. The Election Commission (EC) had set up a polling booth at Banej village located inside Gir forest so that the only voter there can exercise his franchise. Mahant Haridasji Udasin, who is the only voter there, reached the polling station in the initial hours of voting. The EC sets up a polling booth during every Assembly or general election.

Setting up a polling booth even for a single voter shows that every vote is important, Udasin, a priest at a temple, said. ''Every single vote is important in making or breaking a government, and I would like to express my gratitude to the Election Commission and the government for setting up the booth for me,'' he said. Even in the past, polling booths used to be set up during every Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, and Bharatdas Bapu, who was the priest prior to him, used to vote. He was the only voter till 2002, he added. Udasin, who succeeded Bharatdas Bapu, said he makes it a point to never miss voting.

''The poll officials reach a day before (the polling day) and I make all the arrangements for their stay and food in the evening and in the morning. After that, I cast my vote,'' he said.

Udasin said that although his vote is a secret at the time of polling, it no longer remains so during the counting.

He said he hopes that his vote will make a difference and compel the leaders of the political party elected in the region to work for the area. ''All I want is improvement in the condition of roads,'' he said. He also said that if all the voters exercise their right, then the candidates will feel that people has voted for them and they should work. ''When they work, the region sees development,'' he said.

