Gujarat polls: Petal shower, Modi chants as PM holds mega roadshow in Ahmedabad

People lined both sides of the streets through which the Prime Minister's convoy passed. Showering petals on his convoy, the crowd chanted 'Modi...Modi' as they help up his posters.

ANI | Updated: 01-12-2022 23:38 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 23:38 IST
A visual from the PM's roadshow. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Ahmedabad saw great enthusiasm among the people as Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a massive roadshow in the city. People lined both sides of the streets through which the Prime Minister's convoy passed. Showering petals on his convoy, the crowd chanted 'Modi...Modi' as they help up his posters.

The Prime Minister was also seen greeting people and waving at them. Be it roads, balconies or rooftops of buildings, the locals crammed every available space to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister.

The PM also paid floral tributes to a statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose during his roadshow. Thursday saw Modi returning to the campaign trail in Gujarat after a gap of two days. His three-hour mega roadshow spanned 16 Assembly constituencies which will poll in the second phase on December 5.

Covering a distance of over 50 kms, the roadshow started from the Naroda Gam and ended at Gandhinagar South constituency. PM Modi made at least 35 stops at memorials of prominent personalities, including Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, on the way. Thakkarbapanagar, Bapunagar, Nikol, Amraiwadi, Maninagar, Danilimbda, Jamalpur Khadia, Elisbridge, Vejalpur, Ghatlodia, Naranpur, Sabarmati were some of the constituencies the PM covered during his roadshow.

The PM's mega rally came on a day the first phase of polling was conducted in Gujarat.8. Results of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections will also be declared on the same day. (ANI)

