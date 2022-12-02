Biden says climate law has ''glitches'' after Macron criticism

President Joe Biden on Thursday acknowledged “glitches” in America's clean energy law that have raised concerns in Europe, but said “there's tweaks we can make” to satisfy allies.

Biden made the comments during a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Biden, who is honouring Macron with the first state dinner of his presidency on Thursday evening, said he and the French president spoke a “a good deal” about European concerns over his signature climate change law during an Oval Office meeting.

Macron has made clear that he and other European leaders are concerned about incentives in the new law, known as the Inflation Reduction Act, that favor American-made climate technology, including electric vehicles.

Macron said that while the Biden administration's efforts to curb climate change should be applauded, the subsidies would be an enormous setback for European companies.

