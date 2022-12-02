Left Menu

Mainpuri bypolls: UP Minister hits out at Akhilesh and Shivpal for remarks against BJP

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav will turn old but will never get the power, Tourism and Culture Minister of Uttar Pradesh Jaiveer Singh said on Friday reacting to the former's alleged jibe at the Deputy Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak.

ANI | Updated: 02-12-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 15:46 IST
Mainpuri bypolls: UP Minister hits out at Akhilesh and Shivpal for remarks against BJP
UP Minister of Tourism and Culture Jaiveer Singh (Photo/Twitter@jaiveersingh099). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Akhilesh Yadav will turn old but never return to power, said Tourism and Culture Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Jaiveer Singh, on Friday reacting to the Samajwadi Party chief's alleged jibe at Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak. The Samajwadi leader has alleged that both the deputy chief ministers of UP have been eyeing an opportunity to become CM, but have "failed".

Addressing a public rally supporting party candidate Asim Raza in Rampur ahead of the bypolls, Akhilesh Yadav said: "There are two Deputy CMs in the state. Both of them are looking for an opportunity to become CM. We have come to give them an offer." "Take 100 MLAs from us, we are with you, become CM whenever you want," the SP chief offered Maurya and Pathak.

He also said the BJP government of the state should not be so harsh on the opposition party believing it would become "vindictive" when it returns to power. Reacting to the SP leader's statements during an election campaign, Jaiveer Singh mocked Akhilesh Yadav for having fallen on hard times.

Singh reminded the voters how the SP chief acted during the UP Assembly polls in February-March. Speaking in Hindi, Singh said: "He (Akhilesh) felt like the Chief Minister during the assembly elections. The entire state heard his 'Ae police'. "He is doing the same thing and I think that when hard times befall, one's actions are affected. Akhilesh will turn old but never return to power," said Jaiveer Singh.

"Things will only change if he (Akhilesh) manages to get closer to power," Singh said. The Tourism Minister also attacked Shivpal Yadav for his "dog who pulls the cart" statement on Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate Raghuraj Singh Shakya.

The Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party leader, who is the SP chief's uncle, has been regularly targeting Shakya, who is pitted against Dimple Yadav (Akhilesh Yadav's wife) from the SP stronghold Mainpuri which fell vacant on October 10 following the death of party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. The State Minister called the remarks "inappropriate" and said that people will give a befitting response to it on December 5.

"People are very much upset with his (Shivpal Yadav's) remarks. His own party people called it 'inappropriate'. No language can be more condemnable than this," Jaiveer Singh said. Both the Rampur and Mainpuri constituencies will go to polls on December 5 and the results will be declared on December 8, the day which coincides with the counting dates of the Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat Assembly elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global
3
BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vande Bharat trains

BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vand...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in six months; Scientists build 'baby' wormhole as sci-fi moves closer to fact and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022