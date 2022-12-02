'Bharat Jodo Yatra': Two dogs welcome Gandhi with bouquets in MP's Agar Malwa
A pair of dogs welcomed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with bouquets when he stopped for tea during the partys Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradeshs Agar Malwa district on Friday. The dogs, Lizho and Rexy, held a basket of bouquets with the messages Chale Kadam, Jude Vatan and Nafrat Chhodo, Bharat Jodo, and handed it over to Gandhi.
A pair of dogs welcomed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with bouquets when he stopped for tea during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Madhya Pradesh's Agar Malwa district on Friday. Sarvamitra Nachan, the owner of the six-year-old labradors, reached Tanodiya town with his pets to welcome the Congress leader. The dogs, Lizho and Rexy, held a basket of bouquets with the messages ''Chale Kadam, Jude Vatan'' and ''Nafrat Chhodo, Bharat Jodo,'' and handed it over to Gandhi. ''We wished to do something different for the Yatra. We are following it since the beginning and we trained the dogs to hand over the bouquets to Gandhi,'' Indore-based Nachan told PTI.
Gandhi not only took the bouquets from Lizho and Rexy, but also got himself photographed with them on the occasion, it was stated.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
