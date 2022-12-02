Malaysia PM Anwar says he will also serve as finance minister
Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 02-12-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 18:00 IST
- Country:
- Malaysia
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Friday that he would also serve as the country's finance minister.
Anwar, who became premier last week, named Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Fadillah Yusof as co-deputy prime ministers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ahmad Zahid
- Anwar Ibrahim
- Malaysian
- Hamidi
Advertisement