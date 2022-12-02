Delhi: CM Kejriwal distributed honorarium to yoga trainers, blames LG for salary stoppage

Ahead of Sunday's Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, Aam Aadmi Party's National convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday distributed honorarium to 250 yoga instructors from donations collected by the party. Speaking on the occasion, Kejriwal said, "Delhi's Lieutenant Governor has stopped Yoga Pathshala, but I am continuing it and today I am giving Samman Rashi to the Yoga teacher".

Kejriwal said that he had given this honorarium amount by taking donations from the people and "this amount will continue in the future as well". Kejriwal alleged that the Yoga instructors were given salaries by his government from December 2021 to October 2022. "Later the salary of yoga instructors was stopped after the order of the Lieutenant Governor," he added.

On November 2, Kejriwal had said during the dialogue with yoga trainees in the Delhi Legislative Assembly premises that the Delhi government will not allow the salaries of yoga instructors to be stopped, and if needed, "the salary of yoga teachers will be paid by collecting donations from the people". Kejriwal government's Yogshala started in 2021, much after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal each year to people to do yoga every year. On June 21, on Yoga International Day, Modi does yoga with thousands of enthusiasts.

AAP's Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, Ashok Mittal said that on the lines of Delhi, Yogshala should be started in Punjab as well. Arvind Kejriwal, while answering ANI's questions said that he has spoken to Bhagwant Mann, and a yoga pathshala will be started in Punjab as well.

The high-stakes polls to the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi are due on December 4 and the votes will be counted on December 7. The BJP has been in power in the MCD since 2007 and the AAP has been in power in the city capital since 2013. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)