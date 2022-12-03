Capitalist, opportunistic socialism: Akhilesh Yadav family follows variants of 'samajwad': UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that 'Samajwad' is no longer the same as founded by Jayaprakash Narayan or Ram Manohar Lohia instead, it has new faces like the 'Lathait Samajwad', 'Poonji' and 'Awsarwadi Samajwad' and they are all like a family. In a frontal attack on the Samajwadi Party in Mainpuri ahead of the Lok Sabha, CM Yogi said, "This is not the socialism of JP and Lohia. 'Chacha' Shivpal writes about Lohia, but he does not know what he is writing. Different brands of socialism are visible in one family. "Jiski laathi usi ki bhains," or "lathait samajwad," is Shivpal's brand of socialism."

"The socialism of Ramgopal Yadav was replaced by capitalism. He and his disciples in the SP government did not think twice about seizing any land that was visible from Noida to Firozabad. On the other hand, Akhilesh's socialism is opportunistic," UP CM said holding a public meeting for the BJP candidate Raghuraj Singh Shakya on Friday. The CM claimed that the SP always looks for an excuse when they lose an election, either blaming the EVMs or the election commission.

"These people used to make accusations whenever elections were to be lost, sending Dimple Yadav to contest and lose. They did the same in Kannauj and Firozabad." The Chief Minister declared that Mainpuri Lok Sabha does not want "Samajwad," but rather Ram Rajya, in which all young people, the poor, farmers, sisters, and daughters benefit from programmes without discrimination.

"After winning in Karhal, the MLA was not seen by the public for a second time, but our Union Minister SP Singh Baghel visited the area 27 times. MLA Jaiveer Singh in Mainpuri and Ramnaresh Agnihotri from Bhogaon continue to serve the public," he further said. Listing the development works done in Mainpuri under his government, the CM said that the double-engine government gave houses to 37,500 people in Mainpuri in five and a half years.

"Why didn't they obtain housing when the SP government was in power for four years if there had been significant development? In Mainpuri, toilets for 2.81 lakh poor, 549 community toilets were built by the BJP government. The reality of Mainpuri is shown by these numbers," he said adding that SP always put their family's welfare first. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)