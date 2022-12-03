Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath calls for Congress 'mukt' Gujarat, cites UP example

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Yogi Adityanath on Saturday appealed to people to rid Gujarat of Congress which he said would solve all problems.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 03-12-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 17:24 IST
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Yogi Adityanath on Saturday appealed to people to rid Gujarat of Congress which he said would solve all problems. He was addressing a rally in support of the BJP contestant in Khambhat town of Anand district on the last day of the campaigning for the second and final phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections. Out of the total 182 seats, polling for 89 seats was held on December 1. The remaining 93 constituencies will vote on December 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8. Adityanath dubbed both Congress and Aam Aadmi Party as a ''threat to security and a barrier to development''.

''Mahatma Gandhi had once said the Congress party should be disbanded once India achieves Independence. Now it is your responsibility to do that. A 'Congress-mukt' Gujarat will solve all your problems,'' he said.

Adityanath said the people of UP gave just two seats to Congress and nil to AAP in the last Assembly elections ''as they knew both these parties are a threat to security and a barrier for achieving development''.

He accused Congress of creating hindrances in the construction of the Somnath Temple in Gujarat after Independence and the temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya in the recent past.

''Today, Gujarat has become free of curfew and riots. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has successfully eliminated terrorism, Naxalism and separatism,'' he added.

