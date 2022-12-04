Vote for making Delhi clean, beautiful city: CM Kejriwal
New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday urged people in the city to exercise their franchise for setting up an honest and performing establishment in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).
The MCD polls for 250 wards in the national capital started at 8 AM.
''Today is voting for making a neat and clean and beautiful Delhi, voting for forming a corruption free government (establishment) at the municipal corporation.I appeal all the Delhi citizen to do go for voting to form an honest and performing government at the MCD,'' Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.
Over 1.45 crore voters in Delhi are eligible to vote in the polls for which more than 13,000 polling booths have been set up across the city. Voting will conclude at 5:30 pm.
