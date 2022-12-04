Left Menu

HP assembly poll: BJP seeks feedback from party candidates

PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 04-12-2022 17:41 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 17:39 IST
HP assembly poll: BJP seeks feedback from party candidates
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP's Himachal Pradesh unit on Sunday sought feedback from all the 68 party candidates who contested the assembly elections on November 12.

The internal exercise of the party was aimed at reviewing the prospects of its candidates.

Discussions on the seats that the party considers weak and the reasons why the candidates in such seats may lose will also be held, sources in the party said.

During the meeting, the candidates will submit a report on ''anti-party activities'' by the BJP leaders and members in their respective constituencies, they said.

The saffron party is also assessing the probable independent winners, their ideology and their potential role in the days to come, they added.

The meeting is being held in Dharamshala.

Interacting with the media, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur claimed that the BJP will emerge victorious and change the state's tradition by forming the government for the second consecutive term.

Taking a dig at the Congress, he said there are eight to 10 candidates in that party who aspire to be the chief minister, but claimed that all their hopes will be dashed.

He also thanked the public for recording 76 per cent turnout in the election.

The results will be announced on December 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MP: Two killed, five injured as bus crushes vehicles after driver suffers heart attack

MP: Two killed, five injured as bus crushes vehicles after driver suffers he...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Uganda says its debut satellite launched into orbit; Elon Musk expects Neuralink's brain chip to begin human trials in 6 months and more

Science News Roundup: Uganda says its debut satellite launched into orbit; E...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
4
25 kg heroin, pistol, ammunition recovered in Punjab's Fazilka

25 kg heroin, pistol, ammunition recovered in Punjab's Fazilka

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022