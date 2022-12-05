Left Menu

Bihar by-poll: 11pc cast votes in first two hours in Kurhani assembly seat

Voting is underway on Monday for by-poll to Kurhani assembly seat in Bihar where 11 per cent of 3.11 lakh voters have exercised their franchise in the first couple of hours, the election office said.Polling began, amid tight security, at 7 am across 320 booths in the constituency, and the poll percentage stood at 11 per cent at 9 am, it said.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 05-12-2022 09:51 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 09:51 IST
Bihar by-poll: 11pc cast votes in first two hours in Kurhani assembly seat
  • Country:
  • India

Voting is underway on Monday for by-poll to Kurhani assembly seat in Bihar where 11 per cent of 3.11 lakh voters have exercised their franchise in the first couple of hours, the election office said.

Polling began, amid tight security, at 7 am across 320 booths in the constituency, and the poll percentage stood at 11 per cent at 9 am, it said. Tight security arrangements are in place across all the 320 booths which are manned by central paramilitary forces besides local police, where the casting of votes will continue till 6 pm.

By-poll to the assembly segment, falling in Muzaffarpur district, has been necessitated by the disqualification of RJD MLA Anil Kumar Sahani. Altogether 13 candidates, including five Independents, are in the fray.

The main contenders are former MLAs Kedar Gupta and Manoj Singh Kushwaha, fielded by the BJP and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) respectively.

Others who are in the fray include Mohd Ghulam Murtaza (AIMIM) and Neelabh Kumar (VIP).

Gupta had lost to Sahani, in the 2020 assembly polls, by a slender margin of about 700 votes. In the by-election, the RJD is backing the JD(U).

The counting of votes will take place on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Israel, state media report; South Korea's Yoon prepares to widen back-to-work order amid truckers' strike and more

World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Isr...

 Global
4
NTPC Green Energy likely to get strategic investor by March 2023

NTPC Green Energy likely to get strategic investor by March 2023

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022