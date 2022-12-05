Malaysia to review 5G plans - PM Anwar
05-12-2022
Malaysia's newly appointed Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Monday his administration will review the country's plans for a state-owned 5G network introduced by the previous government.
The 5G plans by the previous government were not carried out transparently, Anwar said at a news conference.
