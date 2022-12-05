PM Modi's outline for G20 can work wonders if applied to deal with Kashmir issue: Hurriyat

The Hurriyat Conference on Monday said the policy outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an article on the eve of India assuming presidency of G20 can work wonders if adopted in dealing with the Kashmir issue.

The separatist amalgam said problems and disputes have to be resolved sooner or later and peaceful negotiations provide the best option.

''In the article, PM Mr Modi called India the 'mother of democracy, seeking a global leadership role and outlining its policy as one in which 'challenges …be solved not by fighting each other, but only by acting together,' talking of 'healing, harmony and hope' as the approach.

“What wonders would it do for the whole region if the same approach is adopted in dealing with the lingering Kashmir conflict!'' The Hurriyat Conference headed by incarcerated Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said in a statement.

It said policies based on oppression and coercion are short-lived and cannot alter the facts of history.

The Hurriyat expressed concern over the plight of Kashmiri political leaders, activists, journalists, youths and others who are languishing in prisons and jails outside Kashmir for years, many without trial.

''Their plight is worrisome as they are simply left to suffer in jails for their convictions,'' it said.

The Hurriyat said it once again reiterates the call for the unconditional release of all political prisoners, activists, journalists and youths, including the Mirwaiz who completed 40 months under house arrest on Monday.

Mirwaiz Farooq was put under detention on August 4, 2019, at his residence here, a day before the Centre revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and reorganised the erstwhile state into two Union territories.

The Hurriyat said ''this extra-judicial incarceration of the Mirwaiz , without being informed reasons for it or any charges levelled against him, is a gross violation of the fundamental human rights of a person and is in complete violation of the Human Rights Convention of which India is a signatory as well as the General Assembly and the Human Rights Council.'' PTI MIJ AQS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)