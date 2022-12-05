Left Menu

RJD chief Lalu Yadav undergoes successful kidney transplant surgery in Singapore, says son Tejashwi

Lalu, 74, has been suffering from acute kidney complications for some time and the doctors advised him a kidney transplant. His daughter Rohini Acharya came forward to be his donor.

ANI | Updated: 05-12-2022 22:48 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 22:48 IST
RJD chief Lalu Yadav undergoes successful kidney transplant surgery in Singapore, says son Tejashwi
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in a hospital in Singapore (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has undergone a kidney transplant surgery successfully at a hospital in Singapore, said Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Monday. The RJD chief's surgery was performed at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

"After the successful operation of my father's kidney transplant, he was shifted from the operation theatre to ICU. Donor elder sister Rohini Acharya and the party national president are both healthy. Thank you for your prayers and good wishes," tweeted Tejashwi Yadav. Lalu Yadav received a kidney from his daughter Rohini Acharya.

Before the transplantation, Acharya took Twitter and said, "Ready to rock and roll. Wish me a good luck." Earlier in November, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav informed that his sister Rohini's kidney was found to be the best match and the family went ahead with the decision.

"The doctors wanted someone from the family to donate a kidney to my father. My sister Rohini's kidney was the best match, so we went ahead with it," Tejashwi told reporters in Patna. Lalu, 74, has been suffering from acute kidney complications for some time and the doctors advised him a kidney transplant.

His daughter Rohini came forward to be his donor. After her insistence, the family chose Singapore for the surgery. Rohini Acharya is married to Rao Samresh Singh, an engineer by profession and lives in Singapore. The couple has two sons and a daughter. Last month, the RJD chief's daughter posted a series of tweets on her decision to donate a kidney to her father.

"My father brought me up and means everything to me. I will consider myself to be extremely fortunate to contribute a small part of my life to saiving his," Rohini had tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
2
Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

 India
3
The metaverse offers challenges and possibilities for the future of the retail industry

The metaverse offers challenges and possibilities for the future of the reta...

 Canada
4
Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of police force, BJP trashes charge

Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of p...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022