Lalan Singh re-elected JD(U) national president for second term

Lok Sabha MP from Munger, Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh on Monday was reelected as national president of the Janata Dal (United) for a second consecutive term. The tenure of the post is three years. Lalan Singh had filed his nomination papers for the party national president's post on Saturday before the returning officer and Rajya Sabha member Anil Hedge.

"The last date for filing the nomination for the post ended at 3 pm on Sunday after which scrutiny/withdrawal process started but only application received for JD(U) national president post was from Lalan Singh. After scrutiny his nomination paper was found correct so he has been elected unopposed," national general secretary Harsh Vardhan Singh told ANI Harsh Vardhan Singh further told ANI, "We are very pleased that he has been re-elected for party president for next three years. He has done very good work after taking charge from RCP Singh and party performed very well in Northeast to UP under the guidance of Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar.

"With the re-election as party national president for the second time, Singh has the big task of ensuring success of mission of Nitish Kumar to unite the opposition parties before 2024 Lok Sabha election. Under guidance of Kumar he will successfully mobilise the opposition parties at National Level," JDU national general secretary Singh told ANI. The newly constituted JD-U national council will meet in Patna on December 10, followed by an open session the next day.

Recently, state JD-U president Umesh Kushwaha was re-elected to the post. Nitish Kumar had been the party president for two terms while Sharad Yadav has held the post thrice.

Lalan Singh was nominated as the president after former JD-U leader RCP Singh became a Union minister in 2021. (ANI)

