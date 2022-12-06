Left Menu

BSP chief Mayawati pays tributes to Ambedkar on death anniversary

Paying tributes to Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his death anniversary, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Tuesday said failure of successive governments in the country in converting the Constitutions ideals into ground reality for peoples welfare is sad and worrying.Tributes to the most respected Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, who gave a completely public-friendly, welfare and egalitarian Constitution to the country, on his death anniversary.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 06-12-2022 08:49 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 08:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

''Tributes to the most respected Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, who gave a completely public-friendly, welfare and egalitarian Constitution to the country, on his death anniversary. By giving the best Constitution in every respect is priceless and it enhanced India's stature. The country is eternally grateful to him,'' Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

In another tweet, she said, ''If the governments had worked under the holy principles of that Constitution, crores of poor would have been liberated from many issues. Distraction and failure in converting the ideals of the Constitution into ground reality for people's welfare is sad and worrying.'' The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said Ambedkar would receive a befitting tribute only when the people who are deprived of livelihood, justice and peace get their rights.

Ambedkar, known as the Father of Indian Constitution, died on December 6, 1956.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

